Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,675,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Trading Up 6.3 %

NVEI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

