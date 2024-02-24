Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,195 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,555. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.82 and a beta of 0.99. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

