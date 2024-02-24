Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,097 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.