Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

