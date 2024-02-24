Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $108.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.