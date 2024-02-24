Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after purchasing an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

