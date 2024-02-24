Jason Dale Sells 14,006 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VITL opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

