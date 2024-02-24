Jefferies Financial Group Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $46.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of GFL opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

