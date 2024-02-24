Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,493 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $91,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after buying an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

