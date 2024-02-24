JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

