John P. Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U-Haul Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $64.88 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in U-Haul by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U-Haul by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHAL. StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

