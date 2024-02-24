John P. Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B) Stock

U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
U-Haul Price Performance
Shares of UHAL-B opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.
U-Haul Company Profile
