Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,169 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Johnson & Johnson worth $971,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

