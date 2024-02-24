Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.57

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.13. Joint shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 113,167 shares.

Joint Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth $57,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

