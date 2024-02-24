Jonestrading Increases Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.