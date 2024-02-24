JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $561.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($7.02). JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 561 ($7.06), with a volume of 104,535 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561. The stock has a market cap of £305.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.