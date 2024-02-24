Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.12 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,419,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JLP

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 2.0 %

About Jubilee Metals Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.44 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.12.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.