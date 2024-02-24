Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,050.66

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,050.66 ($113.96) and traded as high as £104.50 ($131.58). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £104 ($130.95), with a volume of 10,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,579.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,050.66. The stock has a market cap of £688.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7,938.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($118.67), for a total transaction of £141,375 ($178,009.32). Insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

