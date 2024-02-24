Julie C. Tutkovics Sells 15,541 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

