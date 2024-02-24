Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Kaman worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KAMN. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

