Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 37,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $376,596.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 591,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,121.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

