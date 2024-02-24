Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 20.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

