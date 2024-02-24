Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 504.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,399,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

