Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 217.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $508.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.97 and a 200-day moving average of $387.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

