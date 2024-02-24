Korea Investment CORP Has $516,000 Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 170.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,520,000 after buying an additional 1,780,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZ. New Street Research began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

BZ opened at $15.00 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

