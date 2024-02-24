Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,391 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

