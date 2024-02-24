Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,494,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.57% of Laureate Education worth $190,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 26,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $350,434.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,128,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,830,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 747,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,654 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.