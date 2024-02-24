Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $96,738,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

