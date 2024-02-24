Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

