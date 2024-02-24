LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

