Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

