LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LVWR stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.06.

LiveWire Group Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

