Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,198 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 128,748 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

