Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

