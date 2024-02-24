Lynn C. Martin Sells 3,772 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,066,983,000 after acquiring an additional 320,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.