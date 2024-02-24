LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 267,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

