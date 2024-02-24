Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $29,543,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

