MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

