Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Marten Transport worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $54,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $662,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRTN

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.