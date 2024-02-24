McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

