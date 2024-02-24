MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MDU stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.