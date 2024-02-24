Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $410.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.60 and its 200 day moving average is $359.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

