Michael Zaitzeff Sells 27,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $605,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 24,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $557,984.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.