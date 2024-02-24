Mikael Bratt Sells 4,226 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $112.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 2,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autoliv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Autoliv by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.