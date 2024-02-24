Mizuho Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $59,261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $25,041,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

