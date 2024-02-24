Mizuho Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $98.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

