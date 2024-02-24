Mizuho Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

