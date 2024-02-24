Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

