Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $105,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.