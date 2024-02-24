Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ROIC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

